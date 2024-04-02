Risk-Takers Will Like Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI).

In the last trading session, 4.22 million shares of the Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.57, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19B. GENI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.45, offering almost -51.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.27% since then. We note from Genius Sports Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Instantly GENI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.87% year-to-date, but still down -0.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is -21.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GENI is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Genius Sports Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.69 percent over the past six months and at a 42.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $116.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Genius Sports Limited to make $94.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $97.23 million and $86.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.88%.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.79% of Genius Sports Limited shares, and 58.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.79%. Genius Sports Limited stock is held by 158 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.97% of the shares, which is about 20.53 million shares worth $127.06 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC, with 5.11% or 10.53 million shares worth $65.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6.27 million shares worth $33.44 million, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $17.77 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.