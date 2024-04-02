QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 6.14 million shares of the QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) were traded, and its beta was 4.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.13, and it changed around -$0.16 or -2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.04B. QS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.86, offering almost -126.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.6% since then. We note from QuantumScape Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.12 million.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.80% year-to-date, but still up 8.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) is -2.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.8, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QS is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $20.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) estimates and forecasts

QuantumScape Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.27 percent over the past six months and at a 9.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.65%. QuantumScape Corp earnings are expected to increase by -1.39% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 25.88% per year for the next five years.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 29.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.65% of QuantumScape Corp shares, and 34.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.06%. QuantumScape Corp stock is held by 463 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.61% of the shares, which is about 23.55 million shares worth $188.15 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with 3.52% or 14.79 million shares worth $118.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 7.96 million shares worth $63.62 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $50.11 million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.