Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PEGY) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.06, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.62M. PEGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.73, offering almost -2783.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Pineapple Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.73 million.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) trade information

Instantly PEGY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -89.29% year-to-date, but still up 1.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) is -14.32% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PEGY is forecast to be at a low of $5.7 and a high of $5.7.

Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.80%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.94%.

PEGY Dividends

Pineapple Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.23% of Pineapple Energy Inc shares, and 1.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.34%. Pineapple Energy Inc stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.29 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 1.34% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 44970.0 shares worth around $61608.0, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.