Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 3.83 million shares of the Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $125.48, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $344.88B. ORCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $132.77, offering almost -5.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.51% since then. We note from Oracle Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.18 million.

Oracle Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.97. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 10 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ORCL as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Instantly ORCL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.02% year-to-date, but still down -1.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is 12.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORCL is forecast to be at a low of $81 and a high of $160.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Oracle Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.21 percent over the past six months and at a 8.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.43%. Oracle Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 9.14% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.06% per year for the next five years.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 10 and June 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.