Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around $0.05 or 8.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.37M. OTRK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.08, offering almost -732.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.43% since then. We note from Ontrak Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 37.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.46 million.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Instantly OTRK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 20.95% year-to-date, but still up 33.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) is 203.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54480.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -82.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.33 million and $5.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -75.70%.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.78% of Ontrak Inc shares, and 13.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.92%. Ontrak Inc stock is held by 32 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.64% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.37 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.41% or 20039.0 shares worth $56750.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.31 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 20310.0 shares worth around $57517.0, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.