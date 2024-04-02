Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 8.02 million shares of the Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.38, and it changed around $1.39 or 2.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.84B. OXY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.67, offering almost -1.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.96% since then. We note from Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.70 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.52. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended OXY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Occidental Petroleum Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.17% year-to-date, but still up 4.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) is 9.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.88, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OXY is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $90.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.76 percent over the past six months and at a -3.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.61 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Corp. to make $7.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.24%. Occidental Petroleum Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -7.65% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.60% per year for the next five years.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.30% of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares, and 51.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.44%. Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock is held by 1,591 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 25.33% of the shares, which is about 224.13 million shares worth $13.18 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 10.32% or 91.3 million shares worth $5.37 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 60.77 million shares worth $3.57 billion, making up 6.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20.86 million shares worth around $1.23 billion, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.