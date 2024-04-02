NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 1.95 million shares of the NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.14, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $410.23M. SMR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.21, offering almost -118.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.79% since then. We note from NuScale Power Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Instantly SMR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 56.23% year-to-date, but still up 26.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 48.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMR is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $18.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

NuScale Power Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.90 percent over the past six months and at a 48.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 97.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect NuScale Power Corporation to make $8.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.00%.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.38% of NuScale Power Corporation shares, and 55.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.32%. NuScale Power Corporation stock is held by 173 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.16% of the shares, which is about 5.33 million shares worth $36.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.25% or 3.17 million shares worth $21.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.91 million shares worth $14.28 million, making up 3.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $13.63 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.