Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 7.63 million shares of the Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.50, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.34B. NOK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.97, offering almost -42.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.0% since then. We note from Nokia Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.15 million.

Nokia Corp ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.37. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NOK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nokia Corp ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Instantly NOK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.34% year-to-date, but still down -2.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) is -0.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOK is forecast to be at a low of $4.839744617 and a high of $8.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Nokia Corp ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.91 percent over the past six months and at a 22.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Nokia Corp ADR to make $5.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.70%.

Nokia Corp ADR earnings are expected to increase by 18.74% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.72% per year for the next five years.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corp ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 3.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Nokia Corp ADR shares, and 5.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.57%. Nokia Corp ADR stock is held by 510 institutions, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.63% of the shares, which is about 91.77 million shares worth $381.78 million.

Folketrygdfondet, with 0.34% or 18.97 million shares worth $78.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 70.93 million shares worth $295.06 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF held roughly 5.34 million shares worth around $22.23 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.