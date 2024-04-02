Nexalin Technology Inc’s (NXL): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) have been traded, and its beta is 6.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around $0.47 or 24.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.63M. NXL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.16, offering almost 8.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 89.45% since then. We note from Nexalin Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 570.19K.

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) trade information

Instantly NXL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 485.45% year-to-date, but still up 373.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) is 618.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.92% of Nexalin Technology Inc shares, and 0.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.84%. Nexalin Technology Inc stock is held by 3 institutions, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 9062.0 shares worth $8097.0. UBS Group AG, with 0.03% or 2000.0 shares worth $1787.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

