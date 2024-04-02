Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.74, and it changed around -$0.59 or -5.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $558.00M. NNOX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.69, offering almost -132.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.79% since then. We note from Nano X Imaging Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Instantly NNOX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 52.90% year-to-date, but still down -0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) is -12.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNOX is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $18.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Nano X Imaging Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.48 percent over the past six months and at a 1.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 155.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nano X Imaging Ltd to make $5.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.45 million and $2.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 74.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 100.20%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -91.56%.

NNOX Dividends

Nano X Imaging Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 20 and May 24.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.14% of Nano X Imaging Ltd shares, and 23.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.86%. Nano X Imaging Ltd stock is held by 159 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.23% of the shares, which is about 3.43 million shares worth $53.2 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.97% or 1.09 million shares worth $16.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.04 million shares worth $8.68 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $5.08 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.