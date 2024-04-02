MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.52 million shares of the MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) were traded, and its beta was -2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.87M. LIFW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.75, offering almost -3743.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67. We note from MSP Recovery Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 880.41K.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

Instantly LIFW has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -70.62% year-to-date, but still down -11.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) is -21.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

LIFW Dividends

MSP Recovery Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.03% of MSP Recovery Inc shares, and 7.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.48%. MSP Recovery Inc stock is held by 27 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $1.53 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc., with 0.03% or 86607.0 shares worth $0.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 64829.0 shares worth $0.53 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 74237.0 shares worth around $0.61 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.