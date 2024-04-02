Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 4.94 million shares of the Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.43, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.43B. MOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.92, offering almost -50.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.81% since then. We note from Mosaic Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.14 million.

Mosaic Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.57. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended MOS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mosaic Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Instantly MOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.24% year-to-date, but still up 4.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is 4.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOS is forecast to be at a low of $32 and a high of $89.

Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Mosaic Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.51 percent over the past six months and at a -20.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -16.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.96 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Mosaic Company to make $3.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.6 billion and $3.39 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.51%.

MOS Dividends

Mosaic Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.81. It is important to note, however, that the 2.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Mosaic Company shares, and 81.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.33%. Mosaic Company stock is held by 1,059 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.93% of the shares, which is about 42.98 million shares worth $1.5 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.51% or 38.23 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 17.35 million shares worth $617.8 million, making up 5.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 10.64 million shares worth around $378.73 million, which represents about 3.20% of the total shares outstanding.