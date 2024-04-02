MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.37 million shares of the MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) have been traded, and its beta is 4.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.27, and it changed around -$0.43 or -11.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.42M. HOLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $113.00, offering almost -3355.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.13% since then. We note from MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.13 million.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information

Instantly HOLO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.86% year-to-date, but still down -27.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) is -63.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.11% of MicroCloud Hologram Inc shares, and 0.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.61%. MicroCloud Hologram Inc stock is held by 7 institutions, with Xtx Topco Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 56779.0 shares worth $0.18 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.07% or 33243.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 28830.0 shares worth $72939.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.