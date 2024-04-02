Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MESO): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.47 million shares of the Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) have been traded, and its beta is 3.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.39, and it changed around $0.31 or 5.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $728.46M. MESO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.24, offering almost -60.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.8% since then. We note from Mesoblast Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MESO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mesoblast Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

Instantly MESO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 190.45% year-to-date, but still up 190.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) is 213.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Mesoblast Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 159.76 percent over the past six months and at a 35.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.70%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.89%. Mesoblast Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 4.96% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 48.80% per year for the next five years.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mesoblast Ltd ADR shares, and 0.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.73%. Mesoblast Ltd ADR stock is held by 41 institutions, with Penbrook Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.35 million.

Group One Trading, L.P., with 0.15% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.