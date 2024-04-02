Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI).

In today’s recent session, 3.01 million shares of the Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around -$0.09 or -6.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $216.71M. RGTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.43, offering almost -150.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.72% since then. We note from Rigetti Computing Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.86 million.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Instantly RGTI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 39.10% year-to-date, but still down -16.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) is -26.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RGTI is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Rigetti Computing Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.01 percent over the past six months and at a 37.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Rigetti Computing Inc to make $3.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.20%.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.14% of Rigetti Computing Inc shares, and 38.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.48%. Rigetti Computing Inc stock is held by 92 institutions, with Deer Management Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.23% of the shares, which is about 21.58 million shares worth $25.36 million.

EDBI Pte Ltd., with 3.22% or 4.29 million shares worth $5.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.95 million shares worth $3.46 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF held roughly 1.94 million shares worth around $2.28 million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.