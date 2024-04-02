Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON).

In the last trading session, 3.24 million shares of the Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.08 or 24.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93M. ACON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.92, offering almost -9148.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.15% since then. We note from Aclarion Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Instantly ACON has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -87.19% year-to-date, but still up 16.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) is 2.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56690.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Aclarion Inc (ACON) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aclarion Inc to make $14k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.93%.

ACON Dividends

Aclarion Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.32% of Aclarion Inc shares, and 1.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.70%. Aclarion Inc stock is held by 12 institutions, with Captrust Financial Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.29% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.24 million.

HRT Financial LP, with 0.61% or 50081.0 shares worth $34555.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1800.0 shares worth $1242.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.