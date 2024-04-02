Let’s Get Started On The Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around -$0.09 or -6.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.54M. CUTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.16, offering almost -1868.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.25% since then. We note from Cutera Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Cutera Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CUTR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cutera Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1 for the current quarter.

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) trade information

Instantly CUTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -60.85% year-to-date, but still down -13.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) is -38.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CUTR is forecast to be at a low of $33 and a high of $68.

Cutera Inc (CUTR) estimates and forecasts

Cutera Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.49 percent over the past six months and at a 21.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -26.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cutera Inc to make $39.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $54.99 million and $61.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -35.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.69%. Cutera Inc earnings are expected to increase by -3.56% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

CUTR Dividends

Cutera Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 21.

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.99% of Cutera Inc shares, and 91.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.90%. Cutera Inc stock is held by 144 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 1.85 million shares worth $27.94 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 7.26% or 1.45 million shares worth $21.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $10.45 million, making up 3.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $8.22 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.