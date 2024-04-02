Let’s Get Started On The Anghami Inc (NASDAQ: ANGH) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.84 million shares of the Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around -$0.15 or -7.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.77M. ANGH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.49, offering almost -93.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.0% since then. We note from Anghami Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 301.07K.

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) trade information

Instantly ANGH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 73.08% year-to-date, but still up 2.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) is 94.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39610.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.35% of Anghami Inc shares, and 21.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.42%. Anghami Inc stock is held by 13 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 17135.0 shares worth $20047.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.07% or 18296.0 shares worth $21406.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17135.0 shares worth $19533.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.