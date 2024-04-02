Let’s Discuss The Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around -$0.09 or -25.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.44M. YTEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.29, offering almost -1034.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.93% since then. We note from Yield10 Bioscience Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.56 million.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YTEN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yield10 Bioscience Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

Instantly YTEN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -25.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 20.06% year-to-date, but still down -20.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) is 15.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YTEN is forecast to be at a low of $0.5 and a high of $12.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.80% in the next quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.81% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc shares, and 5.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.28%. Yield10 Bioscience Inc stock is held by 19 institutions, with Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 2.07% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $73342.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.52% or 62497.0 shares worth $18474.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 49447.0 shares worth $14616.0, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 40451.0 shares worth around $11957.0, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.