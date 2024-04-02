Let’s Discuss The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.09 million shares of the Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $189.50, and it changed around -$3.49 or -1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.62B. BA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $267.54, offering almost -41.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $176.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.99% since then. We note from Boeing Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.31 million.

Boeing Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.87. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended BA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Boeing Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.66 for the current quarter.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.30% year-to-date, but still up 0.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is -6.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $238.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BA is forecast to be at a low of $164 and a high of $300.

Boeing Co. (BA) estimates and forecasts

Boeing Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.49 percent over the past six months and at a 117.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 124.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Boeing Co. to make $21.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.00%.

BA Dividends

Boeing Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 29.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Boeing Co. shares, and 65.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.61%. Boeing Co. stock is held by 2,835 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 47.25 million shares worth $9.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.12% or 36.82 million shares worth $7.77 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 18.77 million shares worth $3.96 billion, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.46 million shares worth around $2.84 billion, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.