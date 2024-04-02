Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.56, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. LMND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.81, offering almost -49.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.98% since then. We note from Lemonade Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Lemonade Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.55. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LMND as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lemonade Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.8 for the current quarter.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Instantly LMND has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.67% year-to-date, but still up 2.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) is 1.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LMND is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $19.

Lemonade Inc (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Lemonade Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.66 percent over the past six months and at a 9.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $115.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Lemonade Inc to make $124.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $95.2 million and $104.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.47%. Lemonade Inc earnings are expected to increase by 7.37% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.50% per year for the next five years.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.72% of Lemonade Inc shares, and 40.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.63%. Lemonade Inc stock is held by 296 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.20% of the shares, which is about 11.98 million shares worth $201.92 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.19% or 5.71 million shares worth $96.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $39.67 million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $34.71 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.