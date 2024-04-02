Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) were traded, and its beta was 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.66M. KOPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.82, offering almost -61.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.71% since then. We note from Kopin Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Kopin Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KOPN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kopin Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Instantly KOPN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.04% year-to-date, but still down -8.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) is -33.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.06 day(s).

Kopin Corp. (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Kopin Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.21 percent over the past six months and at a 44.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kopin Corp. to make $9.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.76 million and $10.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.43%. Kopin Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 38.89% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.89% of Kopin Corp. shares, and 29.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.31%. Kopin Corp. stock is held by 112 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.73% of the shares, which is about 14.55 million shares worth $31.28 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.37% or 5.0 million shares worth $10.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.71 million shares worth $7.98 million, making up 3.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $2.4 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.