Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 5.04 million shares of the Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) have been traded, and its beta is 3.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.81, and it changed around $1.46 or 33.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.04M. PIK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.70, offering almost -84.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.32% since then. We note from Kidpik Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 33.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 216.58% year-to-date, but still up 66.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) is 218.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Kidpik Corp (PIK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kidpik Corp to make $3.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.77 million and $3.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.70%.

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 81.60% of Kidpik Corp shares, and 0.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.57%. Kidpik Corp stock is held by 7 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 20017.0 shares worth $15977.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.22% or 17454.0 shares worth $13931.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 17079.0 shares worth $9615.0, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2938.0 shares worth around $1654.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.