Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Share Price Might Move Up By 9.35%

In the last trading session, 4.8 million shares of the Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.13, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.38B. JCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.43, offering almost -8.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.45% since then. We note from Johnson Controls International plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.88 million.

Johnson Controls International plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.08. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended JCI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Johnson Controls International plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Instantly JCI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.99% year-to-date, but still up 2.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is 9.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JCI is forecast to be at a low of $58 and a high of $92.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.45 percent over the past six months and at a 3.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.74 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc to make $7.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.00%. Johnson Controls International plc earnings are expected to increase by 3.25% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.72% per year for the next five years.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Johnson Controls International plc shares, and 92.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.24%. Johnson Controls International plc stock is held by 1,455 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.02% of the shares, which is about 61.4 million shares worth $4.18 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.95% or 60.91 million shares worth $4.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 31.46 million shares worth $2.14 billion, making up 4.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 21.36 million shares worth around $1.46 billion, which represents about 3.14% of the total shares outstanding.