It’s Easy To Bet On Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $234.18M. BLUE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.53, offering almost -353.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.87% since then. We note from Bluebird bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.79 million.

Bluebird bio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.77. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BLUE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bluebird bio Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.66 for the current quarter.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Instantly BLUE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.96% year-to-date, but still down -10.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) is -22.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLUE is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $25.

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -273.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -323.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 900.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Bluebird bio Inc to make $19.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62k and $2.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17,319.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 721.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.14%. Bluebird bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 10.66% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 45.80% per year for the next five years.