Is Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 5.13 million shares of the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.96, and it changed around $3.07 or 6.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.00B. TCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.44, offering almost -1.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.63% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 30.41% year-to-date, but still up 4.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 5.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.66, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCOM is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $55.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.83 percent over the past six months and at a 8.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Trip.com Group Ltd ADR to make $1.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.22%. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by -3.35% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 66.78% per year for the next five years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 05 and June 10.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, and 37.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.39%. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock is held by 528 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.06% of the shares, which is about 27.73 million shares worth $970.62 million.

Capital World Investors, with 3.45% or 23.61 million shares worth $826.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 13.1 million shares worth $458.1 million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 6.23 million shares worth around $255.83 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.