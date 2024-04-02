Is Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAC) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around -$0.09 or -13.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.71M. RNAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.43, offering almost -155.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.71% since then. We note from Cartesian Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 664.84K.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) trade information

Instantly RNAC has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.76% year-to-date, but still down -21.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) is -23.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.12 day(s).

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) estimates and forecasts

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.99 percent over the past six months and at a 61.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cartesian Therapeutics Inc to make $2.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.94 million and $5.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -57.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -52.40%.

RNAC Dividends

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.65% of Cartesian Therapeutics Inc shares, and 40.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.63%.