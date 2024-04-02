Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.24 million shares of the Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around -$0.21 or -10.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.17M. IMNN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.00, offering almost -16.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.09% since then. We note from Imunon Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.87K.

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) trade information

Instantly IMNN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 152.94% year-to-date, but still up 91.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) is 73.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

Imunon Inc (IMNN) estimates and forecasts

Imunon Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 75.08 percent over the past six months and at a 9.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.30% in the next quarter.

IMNN Dividends

Imunon Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.54% of Imunon Inc shares, and 4.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.64%. Imunon Inc stock is held by 22 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 0.98% of the shares, which is about 92111.0 shares worth $0.16 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.71% or 66595.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 48806.0 shares worth $83741.0, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 46429.0 shares worth around $79662.0, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.