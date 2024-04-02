If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BIOR)

In the last trading session, 4.29 million shares of the Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around -$0.36 or -33.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.01M. BIOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.70, offering almost -805.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.7% since then. We note from Biora Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 388.59K.

Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Instantly BIOR has showed a red trend with a performance of -33.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -45.53% year-to-date, but still down -38.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) is -43.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Biora Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.64 percent over the past six months and at a 73.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43,650.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.40%.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.11% of Biora Therapeutics Inc shares, and 54.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.59%. Biora Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 35 institutions, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.20% of the shares, which is about 1.69 million shares worth $6.52 million.

Anson Funds Management LP, with 4.44% or 0.62 million shares worth $2.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.6 million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 84729.0 shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.