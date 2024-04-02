If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) have been traded, and its beta is -1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.06, and it changed around $0.0 or -5.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.60M. BENF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.50, offering almost -27400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06. We note from Beneficient’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

Instantly BENF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -87.68% year-to-date, but still down -13.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) is -45.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.87% of Beneficient shares, and 21.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.96%. Beneficient stock is held by 25 institutions, with Hatteras Investment Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 18.63% of the shares, which is about 48.05 million shares worth $2.82 million.

Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC, with 0.96% or 2.48 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 0.96 million shares worth $56376.0, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $19272.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.