IBIO Stock Forecast 2024: iBio Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 64.71%

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO) have been traded, and its beta is -3.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.89, and it changed around -$0.46 or -13.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.06M. IBIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.20, offering almost -1360.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.71% since then. We note from iBio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.75 million.

iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Instantly IBIO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 110.92% year-to-date, but still up 163.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO) is 133.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59320.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of iBio Inc shares, and 7.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.25%. iBio Inc stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.86% of the shares, which is about 0.51 million shares worth $0.31 million.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., with 0.56% or 0.15 million shares worth $94550.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.