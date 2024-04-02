Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN): Stock Forecast For 2024 Still Looks Weak With A -237.08% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) were traded, and its beta was 3.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0.15 or 21.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $219.09M. HYZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.17, offering almost -143.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.44% since then. We note from Hyzon Motors Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 514.81K.

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still up 33.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) is 41.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 27.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYZN is forecast to be at a low of $2.78 and a high of $3.

Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Hyzon Motors Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.53 percent over the past six months and at a 3.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,289.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $750k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 01 and April 05.

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.54% of Hyzon Motors Inc shares, and 20.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.23%. Hyzon Motors Inc stock is held by 67 institutions, with Long Focus Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.68% of the shares, which is about 13.91 million shares worth $13.33 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management, with 2.65% or 6.5 million shares worth $10.07 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.23 million shares worth $2.14 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $1.17 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.