Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around $0.14 or 7.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $348.10M. HYLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.29, offering almost -20.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.63% since then. We note from Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 133.50% year-to-date, but still up 27.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) is 4.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYLN is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $4.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Hyliion Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.74 percent over the past six months and at a 58.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 93.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corporation to make $7.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $690k and $266k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 668.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2,832.30%.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.54% of Hyliion Holdings Corporation shares, and 19.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.15%. Hyliion Holdings Corporation stock is held by 130 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.37% of the shares, which is about 9.73 million shares worth $16.26 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.99% or 9.05 million shares worth $15.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.72 million shares worth $6.21 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $4.15 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.