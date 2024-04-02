How To Invest In Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) were traded, and its beta was -0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.75, and it changed around -$0.14 or -4.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.52M. IMRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.29, offering almost -419.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.91% since then. We note from Immuneering Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 552.99K.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) trade information

Instantly IMRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -62.59% year-to-date, but still up 7.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) is -55.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMRX is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $41.

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) estimates and forecasts

Immuneering Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.88 percent over the past six months and at a -0.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.97%.

IMRX Dividends

Immuneering Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.57% of Immuneering Corp shares, and 52.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.01%. Immuneering Corp stock is held by 80 institutions, with Cormorant Asset Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.37% of the shares, which is about 4.2 million shares worth $42.63 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 12.24% or 3.58 million shares worth $36.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.52 million shares worth $15.37 million, making up 5.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $13.58 million, which represents about 4.58% of the total shares outstanding.