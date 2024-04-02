How To Invest In BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 2.8 million shares of the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) have been traded, and its beta is 3.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $294.71M. BBAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.80, offering almost -156.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.97% since then. We note from BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.95 million.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Instantly BBAI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.62% year-to-date, but still down -13.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) is -45.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.84 percent over the past six months and at a 47.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings Inc to make $50.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $42.15 million and $38.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.50%.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.63% of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares, and 4.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.15%. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stock is held by 92 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.81% of the shares, which is about 7.5 million shares worth $17.62 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 1.72% or 2.68 million shares worth $6.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $1.15 million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $1.61 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.