How To Invest In Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.43, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.70B. ATMU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.52, offering almost -0.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.85% since then. We note from Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) trade information

Instantly ATMU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 38.06% year-to-date, but still up 9.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) is 35.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATMU is forecast to be at a low of $34 and a high of $34.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) estimates and forecasts

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 53.41 percent over the past six months and at a -3.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $415.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc to make $416.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.20%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by -4.03% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.50% per year for the next five years.

ATMU Dividends

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc shares, and 34.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.15%. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc stock is held by 153 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.66% of the shares, which is about 2.22 million shares worth $48.65 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 1.90% or 1.58 million shares worth $34.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and American Century Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.78 million shares worth $42.55 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $18.78 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.