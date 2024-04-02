Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.51 million shares of the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.26M. GWAV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.12, offering almost -700.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Instantly GWAV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -75.84% year-to-date, but still down -10.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) is -81.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 77060.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

GWAV Dividends

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 15.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.91% of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc shares, and 19.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.66%. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc stock is held by 28 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 37.40% of the shares, which is about 1.25 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Arena Investors LP, with 29.12% or 0.97 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 47659.0 shares worth $6343.0, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 22716.0 shares worth around $3023.0, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.