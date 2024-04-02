Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.48 million shares of the Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.20, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75B. GERN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.73, offering almost -16.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.75% since then. We note from Geron Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.26 million.

Geron Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.17. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GERN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Geron Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 51.66% year-to-date, but still down -1.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) is 60.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GERN is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $6.

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Geron Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.66 percent over the past six months and at a -6.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22,292.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Geron Corp. to make $30k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21k and $29k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.08%. Geron Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -1.56% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Geron Corp. shares, and 67.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.97%. Geron Corp. stock is held by 262 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 8.45% of the shares, which is about 46.2 million shares worth $147.85 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.71% or 42.17 million shares worth $134.95 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 16.29 million shares worth $52.13 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 14.58 million shares worth around $46.65 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.