Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Shares Might Go Up 81.66% This Year

In the last trading session, 3.97 million shares of the Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were traded, and its beta was 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.26, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.80B. GEO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -4.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.33% since then. We note from Geo Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Geo Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GEO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Geo Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Instantly GEO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 31.67% year-to-date, but still down -2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is 16.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEO is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $14.

Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Geo Group, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 80.28 percent over the past six months and at a -1.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $603.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Geo Group, Inc. to make $605.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $608.21 million and $593.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.73%. Geo Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 0.53% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

GEO Dividends

Geo Group, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 23 and April 29.

Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.98% of Geo Group, Inc. shares, and 77.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.25%. Geo Group, Inc. stock is held by 283 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.76% of the shares, which is about 19.87 million shares worth $142.28 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.76% or 13.57 million shares worth $97.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.51 million shares worth $69.65 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.66 million shares worth around $26.17 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.