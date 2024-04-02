Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.68 million shares of the Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) have been traded, and its beta is 12.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.70M. GNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.48, offering almost -520.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Genius Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.73 million.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -39.36% year-to-date, but still up 3.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is 20.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.78 day(s).

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.62% of Genius Group Ltd shares, and 3.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.42%. Genius Group Ltd stock is held by 15 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.50% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $0.26 million. Bank of America Corporation, with 0.14% or 0.1 million shares worth $73535.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.