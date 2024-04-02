Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.72M. GRTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.59, offering almost -2143.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.75% since then. We note from Galera Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Instantly GRTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.21% year-to-date, but still down -28.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) is -31.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.26 day(s).

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.16% of Galera Therapeutics Inc shares, and 28.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.09%. Galera Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 44 institutions, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.16% of the shares, which is about 3.89 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc., with 5.67% or 3.08 million shares worth $0.49 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $70925.0, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $49742.0, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.