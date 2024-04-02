Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM)

In the last trading session, 3.88 million shares of the Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.18, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.34B. CXM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.14, offering almost -40.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.15% since then. We note from Sprinklr Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Instantly CXM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.16% year-to-date, but still down -9.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) is -6.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CXM is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $19.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Sprinklr Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.83 percent over the past six months and at a -5.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $194.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Sprinklr Inc to make $196.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.90%.

Sprinklr Inc earnings are expected to increase by 0.74% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 03 and June 07.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.00% of Sprinklr Inc shares, and 86.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.27%. Sprinklr Inc stock is held by 275 institutions, with Battery Management Corp. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.90% of the shares, which is about 13.54 million shares worth $187.27 million.

H&F Corporate Investors IX, Ltd., with 7.94% or 10.86 million shares worth $150.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.03 million shares worth $41.94 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $33.32 million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.