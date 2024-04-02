Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Ashford Inc Stocks (AMEX: AINC)

In today’s recent session, 13.04 million shares of the Ashford Inc (AMEX:AINC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.51, and it changed around $2.29 or 102.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.45M. AINC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.70, offering almost -181.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.65% since then. We note from Ashford Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9690.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.02K.

Ashford Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AINC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ashford Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ashford Inc (AMEX:AINC) trade information

Instantly AINC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 102.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.41% year-to-date, but still up 100.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ashford Inc (AMEX:AINC) is 42.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2710.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

Ashford Inc (AINC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $206.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ashford Inc to make $199.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $178.41 million and $179.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.30%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.32%.

Ashford Inc (AMEX:AINC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.47% of Ashford Inc shares, and 8.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.95%. Ashford Inc stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.98% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $1.24 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.77% or 57053.0 shares worth $0.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $1.02 million, making up 3.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 22502.0 shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.