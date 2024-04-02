Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ: MGOL)

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) have been traded, and its beta is 5.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around -$0.08 or -19.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.16M. MGOL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.25, offering almost -884.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from MGO Global Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 541.66K.

MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) trade information

Instantly MGOL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -19.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.77% year-to-date, but still down -13.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) is -15.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.16% of MGO Global Inc shares, and 0.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.03%. MGO Global Inc stock is held by 8 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 39494.0 shares worth $13424.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.27% or 38582.0 shares worth $13114.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 38582.0 shares worth $13114.0, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 34595.0 shares worth around $11758.0, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.