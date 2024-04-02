Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX: IGC)

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.08 or 19.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.44M. IGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.50, offering almost -4.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.92% since then. We note from IGC Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 490.13K.

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Instantly IGC has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 69.94% year-to-date, but still up 26.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) is 38.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect IGC Pharma Inc to make $620k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.91%.

IGC Dividends

IGC Pharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 20.

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.44% of IGC Pharma Inc shares, and 3.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.66%. IGC Pharma Inc stock is held by 24 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.91% of the shares, which is about 0.76 million shares worth $0.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.63% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $0.2 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $51067.0, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.