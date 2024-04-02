Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS)

In today’s recent session, 1.7 million shares of the D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around -$0.13 or -6.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $210.92M. QBTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -72.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.49% since then. We note from D-Wave Quantum Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Instantly QBTS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 111.34% year-to-date, but still down -10.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) is 8.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QBTS is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $4.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

D-Wave Quantum Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 92.77 percent over the past six months and at a 6.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 152.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect D-Wave Quantum Inc to make $4.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.03 million and $1.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 104.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 187.60%.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.39% of D-Wave Quantum Inc shares, and 97.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.92%. D-Wave Quantum Inc stock is held by 52 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 17.06% of the shares, which is about 7.94 million shares worth $15.01 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.18% or 1.48 million shares worth $2.79 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $1.69 million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, 180 Degree Capital Corp held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $1.46 million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.