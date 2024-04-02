Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR)

In the last trading session, 6.91 million shares of the Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) were traded, and its beta was 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.09, and it changed around -$0.76 or -11.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. BORR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.87, offering almost -45.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.88% since then. We note from Borr Drilling Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.99% year-to-date, but still down -10.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) is 2.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.32 day(s).

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $239 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Borr Drilling Ltd to make $244.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.40%.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.60% of Borr Drilling Ltd shares, and 68.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.62%. Borr Drilling Ltd stock is held by 180 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.46% of the shares, which is about 13.96 million shares worth $105.12 million.

Folketrygdfondet, with 4.29% or 10.95 million shares worth $82.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 5.22 million shares worth $36.48 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 5.19 million shares worth around $39.08 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.