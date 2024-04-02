Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX)

In the last trading session, 6.13 million shares of the ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.82, and it changed around -$0.17 or -1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.32B. ASX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.68, offering almost -7.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.08% since then. We note from ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.20 million.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.85. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Instantly ASX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.98% year-to-date, but still down -3.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) is 11.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) estimates and forecasts

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.46 percent over the past six months and at a 45.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR to make $4.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.72%. ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 32.36% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 28.90% per year for the next five years.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 5.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR shares, and 7.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.05%. ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stock is held by 320 institutions, with Lazard Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.40% of the shares, which is about 30.75 million shares worth $239.51 million.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with 0.98% or 21.38 million shares worth $166.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $55.24 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares held roughly 3.57 million shares worth around $26.82 million, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.