Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)

In the last trading session, 4.25 million shares of the Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.52, and it changed around -$0.23 or -1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.76B. AGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -2.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.76% since then. We note from Alamos Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Alamos Gold Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.55. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AGI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Instantly AGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.80% year-to-date, but still up 7.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is 22.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Alamos Gold Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.03 percent over the past six months and at a 11.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $272 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.20%.

Alamos Gold Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.16% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -13.89% per year for the next five years.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares, and 69.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.70%. Alamos Gold Inc. stock is held by 466 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.15% of the shares, which is about 52.13 million shares worth $621.38 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.53% or 14.0 million shares worth $166.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 21.07 million shares worth $237.89 million, making up 5.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 19.06 million shares worth around $215.23 million, which represents about 4.81% of the total shares outstanding.