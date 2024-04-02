Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 4.62 million shares of the Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.49, and it changed around $0.22 or 3.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.15B. YMM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.30, offering almost -10.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.77% since then. We note from Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.37 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.85% year-to-date, but still up 1.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) is 13.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YMM is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $11.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.46 percent over the past six months and at a 21.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $313.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR to make $387.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $247.87 million and $284.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.20%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 53.03% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 35.90% per year for the next five years.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 20 and May 24.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares, and 50.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.78%. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stock is held by 236 institutions, with Farallon Capital Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.93% of the shares, which is about 45.86 million shares worth $285.24 million.

All-Stars Investment Ltd., with 3.81% or 35.46 million shares worth $220.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 29.06 million shares worth $180.74 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 12.23 million shares worth around $71.04 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.